The international Jury of the 16th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia composed of Sofía von Ellrichshausen (President of the Jury, Argentina), Frank Barkow (United States), Kate Goodwin (Australia), Patricia Patkau (Canada), Pier Paolo Tamburelli (Italy), has decided to present the following awards:
Awards of the Biennale Architettura 2018
The Awards Ceremony of the 16th International Architecture Exhibition took place on Saturday 26th May 2018 at Ca’ Giustinian, Venice.
The awards
Golden Lion for Best National Participation:
SWITZERLAND
Svizzera 240
House Tour
Commissioners: Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia: Marianne Burki, Sandi Paucic, Rachele Giudici Legittimo
Exhibitors: Alessandro Bosshard, Li Tavor, Matthew van der Ploeg, Ani Vihervaara
Venue: Giardini
A special mention has been awarded to the following National Participation:
GREAT BRITAIN
Island
Commissioner: Sarah Mann- Architecture Design Fashion British Council
Curators: Caruso St John Architects, Marcus Taylor
Venue: Giardini
Golden Lion for the best participant in the 16th Exhibition FREESPACE to:
Eduardo Souto de Moura (Porto, Portugal)
Souto Moura - Arquitectos
Venue: Arsenale Corderie
Silver Lion for a promising young participant in the 16th Exhibition FREESPACE to:
Jan de Vylder, Inge Vinck, Jo Taillieu (Ghent, Belgium)
architecten de vylder vinck taillieu
Venue: Central Pavilion – Giardini
The Jury has decided to award two special mentions to the following Participants in the 16th International Exhibition FREESPACE:
Andra Matin (Jakarta, Indonesia)
andramatin
Venue: Arsenale Corderie
and
Rahul Mehrotra (Mumbai, India; Boston, USA)
RMA Architects
Venue: Central Pavilion – Giardini
The Board of Directors of La Biennale di Venezia, chaired by Paolo Baratta, is also awarding the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement upon recommendation of Curators Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara to:
Kenneth Frampton (Great Britain)
The Awards Ceremony of the 16th International Architecture Exhibition took place today, Saturday May 26th 2018 at Ca’ Giustinian, the headquarters of La Biennale di Venezia, at 11 am.
The motivations
The awards of the international Jury are awarded for the following reasons:
Golden Lion for Best National Participation to Switzerland for a compelling architectural installation that is at once enjoyable while tackling the critical issues of scale in domestic space.
Special mention as National Participation to Great Britain for the Courageous proposal that uses emptiness to create a “freespace” for events and informal appropriation.
Golden Lion for the best participant in the 16th Exhibition FREESPACE to Eduardo Souto de Moura (Souto Moura Arquitectos - Porto, Portugal) for the precision of the pairing of two aerial photographs, which reveals the essential relationship between architecture, time and place. Freespace appears without being announced, plain and simple.
Silver Lion for a promising young participant to Jan de Vylder, Inge Vinck, Jo Taillieu (architecten de vylder vinck taillieu - Ghent, Belgium), for a project that possesses a confidence thanks to which slowness and waiting allow architecture to be open to future activation.
Special mention to the Participant in the 16th Exhibition FREESPACE to Andra Matin (andramatin - Jakarta, Indonesia), for a sensitive installation that provides a framework to reflect on the material and form of traditional vernacular structures.
Special mention to the Participant in the 16th Exhibition FREESPACE to Rahul Mehrotra (RMA - Mumbai, India; Boston, USA), for three projects that address issues of intimacy and empathy, gently diffusing social boundaries and hierarchies.