Awards of the Biennale Architettura 2018

The motivations

The awards of the international Jury are awarded for the following reasons:

Golden Lion for Best National Participation to Switzerland for a compelling architectural installation that is at once enjoyable while tackling the critical issues of scale in domestic space.

Special mention as National Participation to Great Britain for the Courageous proposal that uses emptiness to create a “freespace” for events and informal appropriation.

Golden Lion for the best participant in the 16th Exhibition FREESPACE to Eduardo Souto de Moura (Souto Moura Arquitectos - Porto, Portugal) for the precision of the pairing of two aerial photographs, which reveals the essential relationship between architecture, time and place. Freespace appears without being announced, plain and simple.

Silver Lion for a promising young participant to Jan de Vylder, Inge Vinck, Jo Taillieu (architecten de vylder vinck taillieu - Ghent, Belgium), for a project that possesses a confidence thanks to which slowness and waiting allow architecture to be open to future activation.

Special mention to the Participant in the 16th Exhibition FREESPACE to Andra Matin (andramatin - Jakarta, Indonesia), for a sensitive installation that provides a framework to reflect on the material and form of traditional vernacular structures.

Special mention to the Participant in the 16th Exhibition FREESPACE to Rahul Mehrotra (RMA - Mumbai, India; Boston, USA), for three projects that address issues of intimacy and empathy, gently diffusing social boundaries and hierarchies.