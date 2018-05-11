Biennale Architettura: International Jury announced

The international jury

The Board of Directors of La Biennale di Venezia chaired by Paolo Baratta has appointed the International Jury of the 16th International Architecture Exhibition (26 May > 25 November 2018), upon recommendation of Curators Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, which is made up of the following members:

Frank Barkow (United States) is founder and partner at Barkow Leibinger in Berlin. He is an educator, researcher and practicing architect educated at Montana State University and the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Since 2016 he is a professor at the Princeton University School of Architecture and has recently taught for the Harvard GSD.

Sofia Von Ellrichshausen (Chile) is an Argentinean architect, artist and educator. In 2002, together with Mauricio Pezo, she founded the art and architecture studio Pezo von Ellrichshausen, based in the southern Chilean city of Concepción. She was also the co-curator of the Chilean Pavilion at the Biennale Architettura in 2008.

Kate Goodwin (Australia) is Head of Architecture and Drue Heinz Curator at the Royal Academy of Arts. In this role she oversees a programme of exhibitions, events, displays and initiatives which stimulates a debate about architecture and its intersection with the arts.

Patricia Patkau (Canada) has shared design direction in Patkau Architects with John since the firm’s founding in 1978. She holds a Master of Architecture degree from Yale University. In addition to practice, she is a Professor Emerita in the School of Architecture at the University of British Columbia where she taught for over 20 years.

Pier Paolo Tamburelli (Italy) is an architect, writer and editor of Milan-based San Rocco magazine. He studied at the University of Genoa and at the Berlage Institute Rotterdam. In 2004, Tamburelli founded baukuh together with Paolo Carpi, Silvia Lupi, Vittorio Pizzigoni, Giacomo Summa, and Andrea Zanderigo, which is based in Milan and Genoa.